In an apparent reference to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday said that he was only seeking a second term in office and not a third term as did “some people.”
Speaking with Ondo State Council of Obas in Akure, he said, “We have just …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RHvfyE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking with Ondo State Council of Obas in Akure, he said, “We have just …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RHvfyE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]