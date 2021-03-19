Chinedu Iroka
Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow of arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year. According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won't stop...
