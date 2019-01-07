The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, will campaign for the party and all its candidates.
A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Fbfazp
Get More Nigeria Political News
A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Fbfazp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]