President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Atiku Abaubakar, his main challenger, at the polling unit of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Saturday.
While the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 87 votes in the presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got just 18 votes.....
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2TbUDBu
Get More Nigeria Political News
While the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 87 votes in the presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got just 18 votes.....
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2TbUDBu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]