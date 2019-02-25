The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged the winner in Osun State.
Mr Buhari beat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election held on Saturday in Osun State and officially announced by Toyin Ogundipe, a …
