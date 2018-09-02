The Presidency, on Saturday, boasted that world leaders were queuing up to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.
This, it said, was contrary to what happened in the past when world leaders did not want anything to do with Nigerian leaders....
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2N88VjD
Get More Nigeria Political News
This, it said, was contrary to what happened in the past when world leaders did not want anything to do with Nigerian leaders....
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2N88VjD
Get More Nigeria Political News