Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has described President Muhammadu Buhari as corrupt because he worked under Late dictator Sani Abacha. Speaking with the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, Lamido that President Buhari could not be passed as a saint because he was “equally corrupt when he served under the late Head of State Sani Abacha.” “He (Buhari) worked under Abacha; in fact he was the closest to the late military ruler and when it comes to corruption, everybody knows where Abacha’s government stands.” “Buhari is just making noise; there’s no iota of truth in the so-called commitment to the improvement of security and halting graft in the country”, Lamido added. Buhari served as chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under the Abacha regime.