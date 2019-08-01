President Muhammadu Buhari says some of the statistics about Nigeria published by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other foreign bodies are not accurate.
The president made this statement shortly after meeting with the presidential economic advisory council (EAC) on Wednesday.
Urging the council on the need to prioritise primary data, Buhari said statistics from the foreign bodies are not a representation of the facts on ground
