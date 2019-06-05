Politics Buhari: You’re playing piano in the rain – Shehu Sani mocks IBB – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has mocked former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda, (rtd) for assuring Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari would resolve the issue of insecurity in the country. Shehu Sani said IBB was only ‘playing …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WME6Wy
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top