In Nigeria News today headlines include'
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Buhari's aide says blood would have flowed in Nigeria if president wasn't calm with #EndSARS protesters - Pulse Nigeria
- ‘I’m indebted to Rawlings’ – Obasanjo – Olisa.tv
- Osinbajo: ‘Laying hands on that COVID-19 vaccine is of utmost concern to the Buhari administration’ – Pulse Nigeria
- Presidency clears air on N150,00 monthly payment to repentant Boko Haram members – Daily Post Nigeria
- Petrol to hit N170 per litre as PPMC increases depot price again - Daily Post
- Like Lagos, Kwara to abolish pension for ex-governors - The Cable
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Buhari's aide says blood would have flowed in Nigeria if president wasn't calm with #EndSARS protesters - Pulse Nigeria
https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/endsars-buhari-could-have-made-crackdown-worse-presidency-says/6h1pn4q
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - ‘I’m indebted to Rawlings’ – Obasanjo – Olisa.tv
https://www.olisa.tv/im-indebted-to-rawlings-obasanjo/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Osinbajo: ‘Laying hands on that COVID-19 vaccine is of utmost concern to the Buhari administration’ – Pulse Nigeria
https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/osinbajo-getting-covid-19-vaccine-of-utmost-concern-to-buhari/drvpjj3
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Presidency clears air on N150,00 monthly payment to repentant Boko Haram members – Daily Post Nigeria
https://dailypost.ng/2020/11/13/presidency-clears-air-on-n15000-monthly-payment-to-repentant-boko-haram-members/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Petrol to hit N170 per litre as PPMC increases depot price again - Daily Post
https://www.thecable.ng/petrol-may-sell-at-n168-as-ppmc-increases-depot-rate-to-n155
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Like Lagos, Kwara to abolish pension for ex-governors - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/like-lagos-kwara-to-abolish-pension-for-ex-governors
www.nigerianbulletin.com