Politics Buhari's Anti Corruption War is a Failure- PDP

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Jan 25, 2017 at 6:37 PM.

    The PDP has stated that the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

    In a statement by its spokesman Dayo Adeyeye of the Makarfi faction, PDP said Buhari's letter to the senate clearing Ibrahim Magu and Babachir Lawal of corruption confirmed that his anti-corruption war was a ruse.

    "Mohamadu Buhari is a farce. Those who are serving or close to him can do no wrong. And if you are a sinner, simply cross over to the APC and all your sins will be forgiven.

    "Without any fear of contradiction, we hereby further assert that the anti-corruption war of President is a complete failure.

    "President Buhari must allow the trial of all the above-mentioned officers and members of his Cabinet who have been found wanting with proof of corruption practices.

    "Otherwise, we will conclude that it's the end of the so-called anti-corruption crusade. It's time to end the deception of Nigerians. No more lies!
     

