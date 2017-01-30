The North-West zone of APC has stated that it is wrong to raise rumors over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation. In a communique issued after a meeting on Monday, APC said the act is , saying it was unwarranted and unpatriotic. Signed by its National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, the group declared total support to Buhari’s administration in its bid to move the nation forward. The group emphasised the need for members of the National Assembly from the North-West to fully support the president in his effort to provide responsive leadership to Nigeria. It also called on the north-west zonal leadership of the party to engage members of the national assembly, ministers, and heads of government agencies to ensure that policies and programmes fall in line with the party’s manifesto.”