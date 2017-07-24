Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buahri will soon be back at home owing to his doctors satisfactory note. The governor said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely. In a telephone conversation with Femi Adesina on Sunday, the president media adviser, Okorocha asked Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light. “By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Governor Okorocha noted. Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.