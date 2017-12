According to Kayode Ogundamisi, a rights activist and social commentator, the timing of the release of a documentary on Buhari by the presidency is all wrong.



“Buhari documentary commissioned by Femi Adesina during fuel scarcity is an insult on Nigerians.” he said.



Ogundamisi campaigned and mobilized for Buhari in the 2015 Presidential election. But with the airing of the documentary at a delicate time of fuel scarcity and difficulty for the people, he has showed his displeasure.