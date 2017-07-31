THIS DAY is reporting that President Muhammadu Buhari's return to the country has again been delayed. According to the media house, one of the Governors who visited the President last week said his return was delayed to in order to prevent a recurrence of what happened in March 2017 when he returned from his second medical trip abroad but was unable to resume duties and appear at public functions for weeks. “The truth is that the president is in a very fit state of mind. His sense of humour is back and the rate of recollection is encouraging with a very keen presence of mind. But I think the reason he has been asked to stay behind is to observe sufficient rest to be able to regain some more physical strength, away from his present gaunt look. “You know, the problem is that the last time he was home, he barely attended public functions, including the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as well as the Friday Ju’mat service, which he had been attending before he stopped showing presence. That created a lot of controversy as members of the public were genuinely worried.