Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has described President Muhammadu Buhari's speech as a lion's roar needed re-establishing full control of a staggering clime heading to an engineered implosion during his absence. Shehu Sani stated this in a Facebook post on Monday morning, shortly after President Buhari's broadcast. He said: "The President spoke the mind of Nigerians who cherishes our unity, peace and collective progress. "He spoke as a Nationalist and he spoke my mind a hundred percent. "He sent a clear message to terrorists, ethnic irredentist, secessionists and champions of sectionalism that this union is an indissoluble matrimony in all circumstances. "The President speech was a Lion's roar meant to reaffirm and reinforce the unity of a nation showing signs of disintegration during his absence. "The President speech was a Lion's roar was meant to wake up a slumbering nation dangerously forgetting the lessons of its history and the calling of its future. The president speech was a Lion's roar meant to extinguish the Soviet/Yugoslavia inferno stoking in our country. During the President absence, our hard earned trophy of peace and plaque of unity were gathering dust and gradually been eaten by ants and bugs,the Lion roar to clear them. "Our dreams and vision for a better country can be achieved without the need to subscribe to disorder or surrender to it". Mr. Sani had last Saturday welcomed President Buhari back to the country, decribing him as a lion.