President of the Senate, His Excellency, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan arrives Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state for the burial of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Emmanuel Udom.
Upon arriving the Victor Atta International Airport in Uyo, Senate President …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2vwCiVz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Upon arriving the Victor Atta International Airport in Uyo, Senate President …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2vwCiVz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]