A bullion van filled with cash on Tuesday afternoon exploded under the Ojota bridge in Lagos state. According to Vanguard, the van was heading towards Toll Gate to disburse cash to some banks. He exact cause of the explosion are yet to be known. An eye witness , Mrs Moji Maitani , said : “ I was driving home when all of a sudden the vehicle directly in front of me veered to another lane. I quickly applied the break to avoid what the motorist attempted to dodge, only to discover that a vehicle was on fire. On further observation, it was discovered to be a bullion van. Its occupants rushed out and were flagging other motorists to demand for fire extinguisher. But I could not stop , in order not to be trapped in any disaster.” Some eye witnesses said the money inside the van was completely burnt as escorts could not go near the van because of the flames. Others said that some cash was evacuated before the van was engulfed by fire. The Managing Director of the Lagos State Emergency Management Emergency, LASEMA Mr Tiamiyu Adesina confirmed the incident, saying officials of Lagos State Fire Service arrived the scene to put out the fire.