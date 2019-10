The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.A group under the aegis of concerned Nigerians had submitted the petition to the EFCC asking it to probe the …Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/345TSvC Get More Nigeria Political News