advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Buratai denies saying Nigerian troops lack commitment to fight – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has denied saying that Boko Haram insurgency has continued to persist because soldiers under his command are no longer willing to fight.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, said he was “somehow” wrongly quoted by a section of the Nigerian media …

buratai.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KzCj1p

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top