The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has denied saying that Boko Haram insurgency has continued to persist because soldiers under his command are no longer willing to fight.
Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, said he was “somehow” wrongly quoted by a section of the Nigerian media …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KzCj1p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, said he was “somehow” wrongly quoted by a section of the Nigerian media …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KzCj1p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]