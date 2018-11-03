The Chief of Army Staff, LT Gen Tukur Buratai has led Senior Officers and other dignitaries to the burial of the murdered General, Idris Alkali.
The Army held the Jana-Iza prayers for the late General at the National Mosque in Abuja. The …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2PC1HWb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Army held the Jana-Iza prayers for the late General at the National Mosque in Abuja. The …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2PC1HWb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]