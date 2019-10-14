The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON) has warned the Federal Government against the proposed increment in Value Added Tax (VAT).
While condemning the Federal Government’s move to expand the VAT net and increase it, the Bureaux De Change operators unanimously said it was a conflicting strategy, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2VGxqq4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
While condemning the Federal Government’s move to expand the VAT net and increase it, the Bureaux De Change operators unanimously said it was a conflicting strategy, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2VGxqq4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]