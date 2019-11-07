Bose Ogulu is one proud mum who has done a great job raising Africa’s hottest act at the moment–Burna Boy.
The momager recently sat down with Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye on their “I Said What I Said” podcast, during which she spoke about being a mum to Burna, her childhood, running several businesses, learning …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2oU8LlH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The momager recently sat down with Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye on their “I Said What I Said” podcast, during which she spoke about being a mum to Burna, her childhood, running several businesses, learning …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2oU8LlH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]