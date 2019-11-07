Entertainment Burna Boy’s Mum Speaks About Raising “The African Giant” – Olisa.tv

#1
Bose Ogulu is one proud mum who has done a great job raising Africa’s hottest act at the moment–Burna Boy.

The momager recently sat down with Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye on their “I Said What I Said” podcast, during which she spoke about being a mum to Burna, her childhood, running several businesses, learning …

burna.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2oU8LlH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top