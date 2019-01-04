Entertainment Burna Boy Explains Why He Called Out Coachella: “I Represent a Generation of Solid African Creatives’ – Olisa.tv

#1
Burna Boy wants you all to know that he is not sorry for calling out the organisers of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, who he had qualms with for printing his name in small fonts.

Recall that the “Ye” singer’s name was included on the lineup of performers for the …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Swsbqd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top