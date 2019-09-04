M.I Abaga shows support for Rapper AKA despite his hateful comments towards Nigerians.
AKA also said Nigerians should go back to their country and his comment came at the wrong time...
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZNxTHf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
AKA also said Nigerians should go back to their country and his comment came at the wrong time...
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZNxTHf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]