Entertainment Burna Boy, Mr Eazi to make Coachella debut – Vanguard News Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Nigerian music stars Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi are set to make their Coachella debut in April.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo club in Indio, California....



via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GOcWaS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top