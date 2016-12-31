Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Burna Boy - ''Never compare me to anyone''

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Jules, Dec 31, 2016 at 10:43 AM. Views count: 1

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Dance hall artiste, Burna Boy, does not want to be compared to other artistes.

    "I'm 25 years old born 2/7/1991. I've never got no free gifts from no "Big man" or Politician Ever, I don't have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven.

    ''The amount of times I've nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock$T⭐️R," Burna Boy wrote.
     
    Jules, Dec 31, 2016 at 10:43 AM
