Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Burna Boy Teaches Ghanaian Policemen How To Dance Zanku (Video) – Information Nigeria

#1
Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, who is currently in Ghana on vacation, was filmed teaching their policemen how to dance Zanku and Gbe body.

The ‘Anybody’ music crooner had once declared the country as the only place he gets genuine peace which caused a stir among Nigerians. …

burna.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MdgyE5

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top