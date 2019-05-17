Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, and Teni have all been nominated for the 2019 BET awards. Nigerian music acts, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 BET Awards. The music stars have been nominated in the Best new international act and Best International act. …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VJbgqf
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VJbgqf
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]