Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.The Nigerian acts will be competing for the ‘Best African Act’ category against the likes of South Africa’s Nasty C, Tanzania’s Harmonize and Togo’s duo Toofan.In the international scene, Ariana Grande leads with seven nods while Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish each secured six nominations. J Balvin follows closely with five nominations while Taylor Swift join the above contenders for ‘Best U.S. Act’, scoring four nominations.