Burna Boy wins 2019 BET Best International Act award

Burna Boy is the Best International act at the 2019 BET awards. Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi in the category. Burna Boy was …

burna grin.JPG

