Burna Boy few hours ago performed at Coachella 2019, thrilling the fans with his Zangu leg work dance.
Burnaboy who’s filled with so much energy, also thrilled the audience and fans with his hit songs; such as Dangote, Ye, Gbona and others. Burna Boy was enlisted on the 3rd of …
