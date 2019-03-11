A vulcanizer has been caught stealing pants in the Dawaki area of Abuja. The suspect was apprehended by security personnel at the Dawaki model city estate. He has been handed over to the police. This is coming after a 37-year-old herbalist …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2F58bqB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2F58bqB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]