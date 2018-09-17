Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Florida.
The Boogie Nights star passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest. "My uncle was not just a...
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2xnHqtc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Boogie Nights star passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest. "My uncle was not just a...
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2xnHqtc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]