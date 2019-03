Burundi has bowed to international pressure and released three schoolgirls who had been detained for doodling on the picture of the president. The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17 have been in prison since March 12, when they were arrested with three other schoolgirls and a 13-year old boy....Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2JJxC5s Get more World News