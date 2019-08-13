JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Bus driver commits suicide at mechanic workshop in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command said a 43-year-old commercial bus driver was found dead at a mechanic workshop after allegedly taking a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.

The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, NAN reports. Elkana …

