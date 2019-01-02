GDM Group strives to achieve through her combined operations of her equity member companies and her adjunct consultants of over 400 years combined commercial experience. We offer from one off sales of marketing project to end to end management off commercial projects.
Business Analyst
Purpose of the Job
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2ApuJQi – JustJobsNg
Get more Latest Jobs
Business Analyst
Purpose of the Job
- The Business Analyst is responsible for analyzing business processes within the company and recommending projects to improve the effectiveness of those processes.
- Understand the ...
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2ApuJQi – JustJobsNg
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[0]