Drury is a shining axample of self reliance in the field of heavy chemicals manufacture. ln existence since 1986, a well establIshed conglomerate in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial chemicals (sulphuric Acid) and (Aluminium sulphate) in Nigeria
Business Graduate/Business Development Manager
Location: Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2oKgRJW – www.justjobsng.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Business Graduate/Business Development Manager
Location: Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2oKgRJW – www.justjobsng.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[40]