Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government is working towards providing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) a credit facility of N2 million to N10 million without collateral.
Osibanjo made the disclosure at the maiden edition of the MSMEs Award 2018 held at the State …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mklzbs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Osibanjo made the disclosure at the maiden edition of the MSMEs Award 2018 held at the State …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mklzbs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]