Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has extended his contract until 2023, the Spanish champions announced on Thursday.
Busquets’ deal had initially ben until 2021, and under the new contract, his buyout clause has been increased...
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2DBos85
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Busquets’ deal had initially ben until 2021, and under the new contract, his buyout clause has been increased...
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2DBos85
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]