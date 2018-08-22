A governorship aspirant in the Cross River State, Mani Robson, has said he will bring enduring development for the state if elected governor.
Robinson, who is contesting for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, said …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MJQIbP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Robinson, who is contesting for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, said …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MJQIbP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]