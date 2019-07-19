Cross River State House of Assembly has stopped the move by Governor Ben Ayade’s decision to take over about 9,000 hectares of land across the three senatorial districts of the state, demanding explanations on why the land is being acquired.
The governor, who was said to have been out …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JD2lyS
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor, who was said to have been out …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JD2lyS
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]