The Christian Association of Nigeria, on Sunday, accused some cabals of trying to frustrate every effort being made by its President, Dr. Supo Ayokunle, to see President Muhammadu Buhari. The group faulted the belief in some quarters that it has not been pragmatic enough in responding to issues that concerned Christians in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the President of the Youth Wing of CAN, Daniel Kadzai, said while the association had been standing up for the defence of Christianity, “the government’s disposition to some of the issues affecting Christians are not encouraging.” According to him, the leadership of CAN “has been denied audience with the President to brainstorm on how best to solve some challenges in the country.” Kadzai stated, “The Ayokunle-led leadership is poised to ensure that all Christians worship without fear or intimidation throughout the country. The man (Ayokunle) just took over the mantle of leadership and he met crisis on the ground. He is up and doing to stabilise the system to be able to address the common problems we are facing as a body. “He has made several attempts to see the President of this country to table some challenges that have been bedevilling the nation and the challenges facing the Christendom. Unfortunately, the Federal Government of Nigeria is not willing to see the CAN President because of one reason or the others.”