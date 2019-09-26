Senator and former governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima has expressed his admiration for the cabal which has been a controversial issue since President Buhari assumed office.
Speaking at the 17th Edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja with the theme: “20 Years of Democracy in Nigeria: Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities”, Shettima stated that cabals exist in every government and he won't mind being a member of such in Buhari's government.
He also disclosed that such power brokers or inner caucus exist even in advanced democracies
