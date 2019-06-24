A man suspected to be on a mission to steal armoured cables from a power installation belonging to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) was yesterday morning electrocuted at Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2X1FGQc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2X1FGQc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]