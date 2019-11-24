Sports CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year – Nairaland

#1
The Confederation of African Football has released the shortlist of players, coaches and teams for the CAF Awards 2019. The nominees are: Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi are the Nigerians that are nominated for African Player of the Year. Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu are …

10621444_caf2_jfif_jpegaa9ea708c29f7bab9a59e29cfd73e0f3.jpeg

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37wcFmh

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top