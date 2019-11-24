The Confederation of African Football has released the shortlist of players, coaches and teams for the CAF Awards 2019. The nominees are: Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi are the Nigerians that are nominated for African Player of the Year. Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu are …
