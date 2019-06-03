Calistus Obi, former acting director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Mojisola Olatoregun of the federal high court in Lagos delivered the judgement on Monday. The judge, however, gave him the option of paying a N42 million fine. …
