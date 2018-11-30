  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri thinks youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi isn’t ready to play in the Premier League despite dazzling in the Europa League.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, starred for Chelsea as they beat 10-man PAOK 4-0 in the Europa League, scoring his first senior goal and providing an assist for Alvaro Morata. …



