Cameroon staged a dramatic comeback against Egypt on Sunday to emerge the winner of the 2017 African Nations cup in Gabon. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who returned to Egypt's starting line-up after an injury, put Egypt in front from inside the box after 22 minutes. Cameroon's Nikolas N'Koulou equalised in the 59th minute, putting the Indomitable Lions back in contention for the title. Cameroon's comeback was completed at the match's final moments, when Vincent Aboubakar controlled the ball in the 89th minute, clipped it over a defender and then shot past Egypt's goalkeeper to clinch his country's fifth African title with a sublime finish.