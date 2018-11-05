US singer Camila Cabello swept the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, winning best song with her hit "Havana" as well as best artist and best video.
"This year has been the best of my life," the 21-year-old Cuban native said at the …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zrArj7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
"This year has been the best of my life," the 21-year-old Cuban native said at the …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zrArj7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[99]